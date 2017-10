The Thistle And Shamrock: The Atlantic Bridge

The Thistle And Shamrock: The Atlantic Bridge 57:43

From dance tunes to Gaelic airs, the musical links between old world and new come alive with Scotland's Alasdair Fraser, Cape Breton's Dougie MacDonald, Ireland's Maeve Donnolly and more.

This episode originally aired the week of April 1, 2010.