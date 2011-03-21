Gregg Allman On World Cafe

Enlarge this image toggle caption Courtesy of the artist Courtesy of the artist

Set List "Just Another Rider"

"I Can't Be Satisfied"

"Melissa"

Web Extra Web Extra: 'Floating Bridge' 4:47

As one of the founding members of the Allman Brothers Band, Gregg Allman is widely regarded as a pioneer in rock and blues music. The guitarist, keyboardist and singer has a distinctive voice that carries a wealth of experience. Since the 1960s, his music has been considered one of the defining sounds of blues, country and rock, so it's no surprise that over the course of his lifetime he has been inducted to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame (1995) and the Georgia Music Hall of Fame (2006), which granted him a Lifetime Achievement Award.

Since his brother's death in 1971, Allman has released a total of seven solo studio albums, his latest being Low Country Blues. The album, his first in 14 years, was produced by T-Bone Burnett. The album features covers of the works of B.B. King, Muddy Waters and other blues greats.

This World Cafe segment originally aired Feb. 18.