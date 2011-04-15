Accessibility links

Veronica Nunn On Piano Jazz Hear the jazz singer demonstrate her soulful technique in this 2008 episode hosted by Marian McPartland.
Special Series

Marian McPartland's Piano Jazz

Acclaimed jazz artists share music and memories
Enlarge this image

Veronica Nunn Courtesy of the artist hide caption

toggle caption
Courtesy of the artist

Veronica Nunn

Courtesy of the artist

Marian McPartland's Piano Jazz

Veronica Nunn On Piano Jazz

Veronica Nunn On Piano Jazz

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/90130795/551285678" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

Vocalist Veronica Nunn grew up in Little Rock, Ark., absorbing all kinds of music from jazz to funk to gospel. When she moved to New York in 1978, she split her time between Harlem's jazz clubs and the Theology Department at Lehman College.

On this 2008 episode of Piano Jazz, hosted by Marian McPartland, Nunn is accompanied by her husband, pianist Travis Shook. She demonstrates her soulful technique on "One Note Samba" as well as "I'm Old Fashioned."

Originally broadcast in the spring of 2008.

SET LIST

  • "One Note Samba" (Jobim, Mendoca)
  • "American Lullaby" (Ellington)
  • "They Can't Take that Away from Me" (Gershwin, Gershwin)
  • "Castles in the Sand" (McPartland, Marks)
  • "I've Grown Accustomed to Her Face" (Lerner, Loewe)
  • "Gone with the Wind" (Magidson, Wrubel)
  • "In the Days of Our Love" (McPartland)
  • "I'm Old Fashioned" (Kern, Mercer)
  • "Doxy" (Rollins)
[+] read more[-] less

More From Jazz

Ernie Andrews On Piano Jazz

Listen

Ernie Andrews Courtesy of HighNote Records hide caption

toggle caption Courtesy of HighNote Records

Ernie Andrews On Piano Jazz

Hear the vocalist bring his own special mix of energy, drama and humor to this 1998 episode with host Marian McPartland.

Ernie Andrews On Piano Jazz

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/549414757/549414978" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Patrice Rushen On Piano Jazz

Listen

Patrice Rushen Courtesy of the artist hide caption

toggle caption Courtesy of the artist

Patrice Rushen On Piano Jazz

Hear the songwriter and master keyboardist perform with host Marian McPartland on this 1987 episode.

Patrice Rushen On Piano Jazz

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/545865051/545871170" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Aww Yeah, Summertime — With The Robert Glasper Experiment

Listen
Dennis Manuel/Courtesy of the artist

Aww Yeah, Summertime — With The Robert Glasper Experiment

This special summer festival episode features a clever synthesis of hip-hop, R&B and soul, recorded live across two music festivals in New York City.

Aww Yeah, Summertime — With The Robert Glasper Experiment

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/542780066/542781768" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Sandy Stewart And Bill Charlap On Piano Jazz

Listen

Bill Charlap and his mother, Sandy Stewart. Courtesy of the artist hide caption

toggle caption Courtesy of the artist

Sandy Stewart And Bill Charlap On Piano Jazz

Hear the cabaret singer and her pianist son bring a rare combination of swing and sophistication to a session with host Marian McPartland.

Sandy Stewart And Bill Charlap On Piano Jazz

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/535960111/535960769" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Eddie Gomez On Piano Jazz

Listen

Marian McPartland and Eddie Gomez in 1993. R.J. Capak/Piano Jazz Archives hide caption

toggle caption R.J. Capak/Piano Jazz Archives

Eddie Gomez On Piano Jazz

The Grammy-winning bassist's sense of swing shines through on this session with Marian McPartland, who joins in on "My Foolish Heart" and "All Of You."

Eddie Gomez On Piano Jazz

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/533993916/533995152" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Still Dreaming: Joshua Redman's Tribute To A Tribute

Watch

Joshua Redman on saxophone, Scott Colley on bass, Brian Blade on drums and Ron Miles on cornet perform at Jazz at Lincoln Center. Lawrence Sumulong/Jazz at Lincoln Center hide caption

toggle caption Lawrence Sumulong/Jazz at Lincoln Center

Still Dreaming: Joshua Redman's Tribute To A Tribute

WBGO and Jazz At Lincoln Center

The saxophonist opens up about the legacy of his father, Dewey Redman, and performs with Still Dreaming — his own nod to the quartet his dad once helped convene as an homage to Ornette Coleman.

Terence Blanchard On Piano Jazz

Listen

Terence Blanchard is the guest on this week's Piano Jazz. Henry Adebonojo/Courtesy of the artist hide caption

toggle caption Henry Adebonojo/Courtesy of the artist

Terence Blanchard On Piano Jazz

The Grammy award-winning trumpeter and composer joins Marian McPartland to perform standards like "I Thought About You" with bassist Gary Mazzaroppi.

Terence Blanchard On Piano Jazz

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/530240350/530241963" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Back To Top