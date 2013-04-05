Accessibility links

Special Series

Marian McPartland's Piano Jazz

Acclaimed jazz artists share music and memories
Mose Allison.
Enlarge this image
Michael Wilson/Courtesy of the artist
Mose Allison.
Michael Wilson/Courtesy of the artist

Marian McPartland's Piano Jazz

Mose Allison On Piano Jazz

Mose Allison On Piano Jazz

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/176333998/502193460" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

One of the most original and provocative musicians in jazz, pianist Mose Allison (1927 - 2016) was heavily influenced by the blues. The Mississippi native drew inspiration from Sonny Boy Williamson, Fats Waller, Louis Armstrong and Thelonious Monk to create bluesy jazz flavored with his own sardonic wit. On this 1988 episode of Piano Jazz, Allison opens with one of his typically witty tunes, "Somebody Gotta Move." He and host Marian McPartland join forces on an old classic, "Your Red Wagon."

Originally recorded in 1988.

Set List
  • "Somebody Gotta Move" (M. Allison)
  • "Perfect Moments" (M. Allison)
  • "Blue Lou" (I. Mills, E. Sampson)
  • "Everything Happens To Me" (T. Adair, M. Dennis)
  • "Tennessee Waltz" (P. King, R. Stewart)
  • "Hymn To Everything" (M. Allison)
  • "Marian's Improv" (M. McPartland)
  • "Don't Get Around Much Anymore" (S. Russell, E.K. Ellington)
  • "One Morning In May" (M. Parish, H. Carmichael)
  • "No Trouble Living" (M. Allison)
  • "Your Red Wagon" (G. DePaul, R. Jones, D. Raye)
[+] read more[-] less

More From Jazz

Trudy Pitts On Piano Jazz

Listen

Trudy Pitts performs on this week's Piano Jazz. Andrew Lepley/Redferns/Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption Andrew Lepley/Redferns/Getty Images

Marian McPartland's Piano Jazz

Trudy Pitts On Piano Jazz

The organist performs Duke Ellington's "Mood Indigo" with Marian McPartland in this 1992 session.

Trudy Pitts On Piano Jazz

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/515756064/515756319" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Barry Harris On Piano Jazz

Listen

Barry Harris is featured in this episode of Piano Jazz. Courtesy of the artist hide caption

toggle caption Courtesy of the artist

Marian McPartland's Piano Jazz

Barry Harris On Piano Jazz

The seminal jazz pianist and educator joined host Marian McPartland in the fall of 2002.

Piano Jazz: 2/3/2017

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/513227454/513227735" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Loston Harris On Piano Jazz

Listen

Loston Harris. Courtesy of the artist hide caption

toggle caption Courtesy of the artist

Marian McPartland's Piano Jazz

Loston Harris On Piano Jazz

The singer and pianist performs "Do Nothing 'Til You Hear From Me" with host Marian McPartland.

Loston Harris On Piano Jazz

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/507397417/507539522" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
André Previn On Piano Jazz

Listen

André Previn. Harald Hoffmann/Deutsche Grammophon hide caption

toggle caption Harald Hoffmann/Deutsche Grammophon

Marian McPartland's Piano Jazz

André Previn On Piano Jazz

The conductor, composer and pianist plays a special treatment of "Stormy Weather" in a 1990 session.

André Previn On Piano Jazz

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/506487969/506720784" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Patti Wicks On Piano Jazz

Listen

Patti Wicks. Jimmy Katz/Courtesy of the artist hide caption

toggle caption Jimmy Katz/Courtesy of the artist

Marian McPartland's Piano Jazz

Patti Wicks On Piano Jazz

Hear the pianist and singer join Marian McPartland for a duet version of "Body And Soul."

Patti Wicks On Piano Jazz

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/505874280/505875288" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Grover Washington, Jr. On Piano Jazz

Listen

Grover Washington, Jr. Courtesy of the artist hide caption

toggle caption Courtesy of the artist

Marian McPartland's Piano Jazz

Grover Washington, Jr. On Piano Jazz

The Grammy-winning saxophonist plays Duke Ellington standards with host Marian McPartland in a 1994 session.

Grover Washington, Jr. On Piano Jazz

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/504956273/504956800" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Back To Top