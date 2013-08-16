Lee Konitz On Piano Jazz

A former member of the Miles Davis "Famous Nonet," Lee Konitz is the foremost saxophonist in the cool style of jazz. He is also a composer, arranger and teacher. While his very first instrument was a clarinet, he favored tenor sax and then made his way to alto. What's more, he plays the piano! On this 1992 Piano Jazz, Konitz and host Marian McPartland combine forces for a version of "Like Someone In Love."

Originally broadcast in the winter of 1992.

SET LIST