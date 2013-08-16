Marian McPartland's Piano Jazz
Lee Konitz On Piano Jazz
A former member of the Miles Davis "Famous Nonet," Lee Konitz is the foremost saxophonist in the cool style of jazz. He is also a composer, arranger and teacher. While his very first instrument was a clarinet, he favored tenor sax and then made his way to alto. What's more, he plays the piano! On this 1992 Piano Jazz, Konitz and host Marian McPartland combine forces for a version of "Like Someone In Love."
Originally broadcast in the winter of 1992.
SET LIST
- "I'm Getting Sentimental Over You" (Bassman, Washington)
- "All the Things You Are" (Hammerstein, Kern)
- "Stella by Starlight" (Washington, Young)
- "In Your Own Sweet Way" (Brubeck)
- "Body and Soul" (Heyman, Green)
- "Close Your Eyes" (McPartland, Konitz)
- "Little Girl Blue" (Rodgers, Hart)
- "Naima" (Coltrane)
- "Like Someone In Love" (Burke, Van Heusen)