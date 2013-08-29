Accessibility links

Dave Douglas On Piano Jazz Hear the boundary-pushing trumpeter play a tribute to Mary Lou Williams with host Marian McPartland in this 2000 episode.
Acclaimed jazz artists share music and memories
Dave Douglas.
Austin Nelson/Courtesy of the artist
Dave Douglas.
A composer, improviser and trumpeter, Dave Douglas develops music that transcends the boundaries of traditional jazz. In 2000, when he was Marian McPartland's guest, he was JazzTimes magazine's "Artist of the Year." On this 2000 episode of Piano Jazz, Douglas talks about his album Soul on Soul, a stunning tribute to Mary Lou Williams. He and McPartland share their love for Williams' music with their rendition of "Cloudy." Bassist James Genus joins them to perform another Williams tune, "Scratchin' in the Gravel."

Originally broadcast in the fall of 2000.

SET LIST

  • "Cloudy" (Williams)
  • "Scratchin' in the Gravel" (Williams)
  • "Blue Heaven" (Douglas)
  • "Threnody" (McPartland)
  • "What's Your Story Morning Glory" (Williams)
  • "Play It Momma" (Williams)
  • "Free Piece" (McPartland, Douglas)
  • "I Hear a Rhapsody" (Brackeen)
