The Thistle & Shamrock: Archie Fisher

Enlarge this image toggle caption Stephanie Tristam/Courtesy of the artist Stephanie Tristam/Courtesy of the artist

Revisit host Fiona Ritchie's time with legendary singer, songwriter, guitarist, producer and broadcaster Archie Fisher. This episode of The Thistle & Shamrock features music from across the decades of Fisher's remarkable career in the transatlantic folk scene.