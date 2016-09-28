'Working' Then And Now: Terkel Interviews 'Token' Female Ad Executive

In the '70s, Studs Terkel talked to an ad executive, who explained how as a "token woman" she had to navigate the male-dominated industry.

This interview and others that Terkel recorded for his 1974 book, Working, were boxed away in his house until recently, when Radio Diaries and Project& combed through them and produced a series of audio stories, Working Then And Now. Thanks to the WFMT Studs Terkel Archive and the Chicago History Museum. More stories from the series are also available on The Radio Diaries Podcast.