'Working' Then & Now: Black Chicago Police Officer

In 1971, Studs Terkel interviewed Renault Robinson, one of the city's few black officers. Robinson spoke bluntly about the role of race in urban policing.

This interview and others that Terkel recorded for his book, Working, were boxed away in his house until recently, when Radio Diaries and Project& combed through them and produced a series of audio stories, Working Then And Now. Thanks to the WFMT Studs Terkel Archive and the Chicago History Museum. More stories from the series are also available on The Radio Diaries Podcast.