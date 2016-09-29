'Working' Then And Now: 'I Didn't Plan To Be A Union Guy'

Gary Bryner tells Studs Terkel about being a union member and working in an auto factory for General Motors. About 40 years later, he reflects on how factory work and the role of unions have changed.

This interview and others that Terkel recorded for his 1974 book, Working, were boxed away in his house until recently, when Radio Diaries and Project& combed through them and produced a series of audio stories, Working Then And Now. Thanks to the WFMT Studs Terkel Archive and the Chicago History Museum. More stories from the series are also available on The Radio Diaries Podcast.