Panel Round 1

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

We want to remind everyone they can join us most weeks back at the Chase Bank Auditorium in Chicago, Ill. For tickets and more information go to wbez.org, and you can find a link at our website, waitwait.npr.org. Right now, panel, it's time for you to answer some questions about this week's news. Faith, there's a new holiday gift for the dad in every family. What is it?

FAITH SALIE: Oh, testosterone supplements.

(LAUGHTER)

SALIE: Hint, please.

SAGAL: Do you need a hint? Well, your kids can go with the English or Western option.

SALIE: English or Western?

SAGAL: Yeah.

PAULA POUNDSTONE: Oh.

SALIE: Is this a horse thing?

SAGAL: It is a horse thing.

POUNDSTONE: Yeah, but what do dads do?

SALIE: Riding.

SAGAL: Riding.

POUNDSTONE: What do dads do?

SALIE: Oh, horsey - a saddle for Daddy - riding?

SAGAL: A saddle for Daddy.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: It's called Pony Up Daddy.

(LAUGHTER)

POUNDSTONE: Oh, you know what? No, this is brilliant because we used a bit on my dad. But we did not...

(LAUGHTER)

POUNDSTONE: You know.

SALIE: And the spurs.

POUNDSTONE: Yeah.

SALIE: The spurs really got your dad going.

POUNDSTONE: Well, you know, for ease in turning, but...

PETER GROSZ: My kid tried to tame me, but he couldn't do it.

(LAUGHTER)

GROSZ: Too wild.

SAGAL: Yeah.

GROSZ: Too wild.

SALIE: You're a palomino.

GROSZ: My wife said let him go. Let him roam. You've got to let Daddy run.

SAGAL: So...

POUNDSTONE: If you love him, you let him go.

GROSZ: You let him go. He'll come back.

POUNDSTONE: Yeah.

GROSZ: Colt is my nickname.

SAGAL: Where's your dad? Here he is on the horizon, rearing up.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

