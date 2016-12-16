Accessibility links

After A Horrible Hate Crime, How Do You Not Hate Back?

TED Radio HourTED Radio Hour

A journey through fascinating ideas, astonishing inventions, and new ways to think and create. Based on riveting TEDTalks from the world's most remarkable minds.

Heard on TED Radio Hour

NPR/TED Staff

Part 3 of the TED Radio Hour episode Reconciliation

About Suzanne Barakat's TED Talk

Suzanne Barakat speaks about the challenge of reconciling shock, anger and acceptance after her brother and sisters-in-law were murdered in an anti-Muslim hate crime.

About Suzanne Barakat

Suzanne Barakat is a resident physician at University of California, San Francisco. She was raised in North Carolina, and attended UNC Chapel Hill. Since the devastating news of her family members being killed in Chapel Hill, NC, Barakat's mission has been to counter Islamophobia with her message of inclusivity, while sounding the alarm that unless we can stem the tide of hate, anyone labeled as "other" faces the risk of violence.

