After A Horrible Hate Crime, How Do You Not Hate Back?

Part 3 of the TED Radio Hour episode Reconciliation

About Suzanne Barakat's TED Talk

Suzanne Barakat speaks about the challenge of reconciling shock, anger and acceptance after her brother and sisters-in-law were murdered in an anti-Muslim hate crime.

About Suzanne Barakat

Suzanne Barakat is a resident physician at University of California, San Francisco. She was raised in North Carolina, and attended UNC Chapel Hill. Since the devastating news of her family members being killed in Chapel Hill, NC, Barakat's mission has been to counter Islamophobia with her message of inclusivity, while sounding the alarm that unless we can stem the tide of hate, anyone labeled as "other" faces the risk of violence.