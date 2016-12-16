Accessibility links

NPR logo

How Can We Look Past (or See Beyond) Our Digital Filters?

Listen
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/505586856/505735565" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
  • Transcript
How Can We Look Past (or See Beyond) Our Digital Filters?

TED Radio HourTED Radio Hour

A journey through fascinating ideas, astonishing inventions, and new ways to think and create. Based on riveting TEDTalks from the world's most remarkable minds.

How Can We Look Past (or See Beyond) Our Digital Filters?

How Can We Look Past (or See Beyond) Our Digital Filters?

Listen
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/505586856/505735565" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
  • Transcript
Heard on TED Radio Hour

NPR/TED Staff

Part 4 of the TED Radio Hour episode Reconciliation

About Eli Pariser's TED Talk

Eli Pariser explains why being trapped in "filter bubbles" is bad for us and bad for democracy. He says we don't get exposed to information that could challenge or broaden our worldview.

About Eli Pariser

Eli Pariser is one of the co-founders of Upworthy and was the Executive Director of MoveOn.org, and a Senior Fellow at the Roosevelt Institute. He is the author of The Filter Bubble: What the Internet Is Hiding from You.

TED Radio HourTED Radio Hour

A journey through fascinating ideas, astonishing inventions, and new ways to think and create. Based on riveting TEDTalks from the world's most remarkable minds.