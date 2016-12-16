How Can We Look Past (or See Beyond) Our Digital Filters?

Part 4 of the TED Radio Hour episode Reconciliation

About Eli Pariser's TED Talk

Eli Pariser explains why being trapped in "filter bubbles" is bad for us and bad for democracy. He says we don't get exposed to information that could challenge or broaden our worldview.

About Eli Pariser

Eli Pariser is one of the co-founders of Upworthy and was the Executive Director of MoveOn.org, and a Senior Fellow at the Roosevelt Institute. He is the author of The Filter Bubble: What the Internet Is Hiding from You.