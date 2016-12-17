Accessibility links

NPR logo

Fresh Air Weekend: Nicole Maines; Sober For The Holidays; Novelist Maria Semple

Listen · 47:03
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/505832672/505977374" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Fresh Air Weekend: Nicole Maines; Sober For The Holidays; Novelist Maria Semple
Special Series

Fresh Air Weekend

Fresh Air Weekend is everything you love about Fresh Air — tailored for Saturday and Sunday.

Fresh Air Weekend: Nicole Maines; Sober For The Holidays; Novelist Maria Semple

Fresh Air Weekend: Nicole Maines; Sober For The Holidays; Novelist Maria Semple

Listen · 47:03
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/505832672/505977374" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Heard on Fresh Air

Fresh Air

Enlarge this image

Nicole Maines is one of 11 transgender individuals profiled in the HBO documentary The Trans List, which premieres Monday. In 2014, Maines became the first transgender youth to win a discrimination lawsuit. Her case was against a school district, because her middle school wouldn't let her use the girls' bathroom. Timothy Greenfield-Sanders/HBO hide caption

toggle caption
Timothy Greenfield-Sanders/HBO

Nicole Maines is one of 11 transgender individuals profiled in the HBO documentary The Trans List, which premieres Monday. In 2014, Maines became the first transgender youth to win a discrimination lawsuit. Her case was against a school district, because her middle school wouldn't let her use the girls' bathroom.

Timothy Greenfield-Sanders/HBO

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

Nicole Maines Shares Her Story In HBO's 'The Trans List': The transgender activist filed and won a discrimination lawsuit after she was forbidden to use the girls' bathroom at school. She is one of 11 people featured in Timothy Greenfield-Sanders' new HBO documentary, The Trans List.

Eat, Don't Drink And Still Be Merry: Staying Sober Through The Holidays: Before she stopped drinking, Sarah Hepola relied on alcohol to get her through the holiday season. "What nobody mentions about all the holiday spirit is how much booze it requires," she says.

'Today Will Be Different' Tackles Parenting Fatigue And Middle-Aged Marriage: Maria Semple's new comic novel is about a stressed-out wife and mother who starts every day with a mantra. She tells Fresh Air's Sam Briger that the book was inspired by her own experiences as a mom.

You can listen to the original interviews here:

11 Transgender Americans Share Their Stories In HBO's 'The Trans List'

Article continues after sponsorship

Eat, Don't Drink And Still Be Merry: Staying Sober Through The Holidays

'Today Will Be Different' Tackles Parenting Fatigue And Middle-Aged Marriage

Special Series

Fresh Air Weekend

Fresh Air Weekend is everything you love about Fresh Air — tailored for Saturday and Sunday.