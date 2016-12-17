Panel Round One

Our panelists answer questions about the week's news...Oy-vis Rental

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

We want to remind everybody they can join us most weeks at the Chase Bank Auditorium in downtown Chicago. For tickets and more information go to WBEZ.org, or you can find a link at our website, waitwait.npr.org. Right now, panel, time for you to answer some questions about this week's news.

Roxanne, a new service in Germany offers customers the opportunity to, quote, "rent a," what?

ROXANNE ROBERTS: All right. So the rent a girlfriend thing has been done.

SAGAL: It has.

ROBERTS: Rent a wife has been done.

SAGAL: Yes.

ROBERTS: I might need a hint.

SAGAL: Better reserve now, they get really booked up during Hanukkah.

ROBERTS: Rent a Jew?

SAGAL: Rent a Jew.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL, LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Yes.

ADAM BURKE: Germany is doing this?

SAGAL: A company in Germany is offering people...

ROBERTS: (Laughter)...

SAGAL: ...The opportunity, for a small fee, to talk to a Jew because, according to their website, few Germans know a Jew personally.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Really? I wonder why that is? Can't imagine.

TOM BODETT: (Laughter) So, of course, renting one is a great way to break the ice.

SAGAL: Yes, exactly.

BODETT: Start that relationship over.

SAGAL: Yeah.

BURKE: Also, they had the opportunity to call it Juber (ph) and they missed it.

(LAUGHTER, APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: Come along, Germany, get on it.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "WEDDING CELEBRATION AND THE BOTTLE DANCE")

UNIDENTIFIED PEOPLE: Mazel tov.

SAGAL: Coming up, our panelists pull off a brilliant heist. It's our Bluff the Listener game. Call 1-888-WAIT-WAIT to play. We'll be back in a minute with more of WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME from NPR.

