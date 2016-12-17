Prediction

Our panelists predict what the CIA will do to get back at Trump now that he has insulted them.

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

In just a minute, we're going to ask our panelists, now that he has insulted them, what will the CIA do to get back at Donald Trump?

Now, panel, how will the CIA get back at Donald Trump? Adam Burke.

ADAM BURKE: They're going to rescind their offer to allow him to personally waterboard suspects.

SAGAL: Oh. Roxanne Roberts.

ROXANNE ROBERTS: They'll start sabotaging the letter T on his building signs so all the lights read rump.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: And Tom Bodett.

TOM BODETT: Every night, for his first hundred days in office, they'll send in elite black ops teams to put an obscene Elf on a Shelf somewhere in the White House.

BILL KURTIS: Well, if any of that happens, we're going to ask you about it right here on WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME.

SAGAL: Thank you, Bill Kurtis. Thanks also to Adam Burke, Roxanne Roberts and Tom Bodett. Thanks to all of you for listening. I am Peter Sagal. We'll see you next week. Don't give up on us yet.

