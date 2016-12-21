Residents Of Eastern Iceland Blast Weatherman For Blocking Their View

A national TV meteorologist plants himself in the same spot in front of the map, but his body blocks an entire region. Angry residents created a Facebook group: Stop standing in front of East Iceland.

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Residents of eastern Iceland have a request. Could the weather guy get out of the way? Seems one meteorologist on national TV always sticks himself in the same spot, gesturing at cold fronts on the map while his body blocks an entire region. Angry residents created a Facebook group called Stop standing in front of East Iceland. One person posted a screenshot of a forecast. He wrote that it looks like east Iceland will see a suit and a white shirt over the next few days.

Copyright © 2016 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.