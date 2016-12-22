Does Santa Claus Have Political Leanings?

A YouGov survey conducted in Britain says most of the British public thinks Santa Claus would have voted to stay in the EU. They also think Santa would have voted third party in the U.S. election.

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. It's hard to get inside the mind of Santa Claus. We know he's not so into shaving, and he eats way too many cookies. But up until now, we haven't really understood Santa's political leanings. However, a new YouGov survey conducted in Britain says most of the British public thinks Santa Claus would have voted to stay in the EU. Yougov also asked how Santa would have voted in the U.S. presidential election. Apparently, the British people think he would have gone third party.

