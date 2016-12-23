Alabama Woman Discovers Her Reddit Secret Santa Is Snoop Dogg

A package for Erin in Alabama arrived filled with clothes, tea and a drone. An enclosed note began: "Merry Xmizzle to you and your fam!" It was signed: "Your Santa, Snoop Dogg"

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with a classic Christmas story. There's "A Charlie Brown Christmas," O. Henry's "Gift Of The Magi" and now this true story. Erin in Alabama took part in a gift exchange on the website Reddit, which tipped her she might receive a special gift. The package arrived filled with clothes, tea, a drone and a note. (Reading) What up, Erin? Merry Xmizzle (ph) to you and your fam. Your Santa, Snoop Dogg.

Yes, the rapper was a not-so-secret Santa Claus.

