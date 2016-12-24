Accessibility links

NPR logo

What 2016 Sounded Like

Listen · 7:50
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/506585348/506849956" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
  • Transcript
What 2016 Sounded Like

Music Interviews

What 2016 Sounded Like

What 2016 Sounded Like

Listen · 7:50
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/506585348/506849956" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
  • Transcript
Heard on All Things Considered

NPR Staff

Enlarge this image

Mitski's song "Your Best American Girl" is one of Stephen Thompson's favorites of 2016. Ebru Yildiz/Courtesy of the artist hide caption

toggle caption
Ebru Yildiz/Courtesy of the artist

Mitski's song "Your Best American Girl" is one of Stephen Thompson's favorites of 2016.

Ebru Yildiz/Courtesy of the artist

This year was a difficult one in the music world, with so the death of so many iconic artists — Prince, David Bowie and Leonard Cohen were some of the biggest stars we lost. But 2016 also marked a year of some interesting musical experiments, as well as some albums from artists we haven't heard from in a while.

Stephen Thompson's Top 10 Albums Of 2016

All Songs Considered

Stephen Thompson's Top 10 Albums Of 2016

In Memoriam 2016

Music News

In Memoriam 2016

NPR's Michel Martin sat down with NPR Music editor and reviewer Stephen Thompson to talk about what really impressed him in 2016. Hear their full conversation at the audio link; listen to some of Stephen's favorite songs from the year below.

What 2016 Sounded Like

Cover for Puberty 2

Mitski, 'Puberty 2'

  • Song: Your Best American Girl
YouTube

Buy Featured Music

Song
Puberty 2
Album
Puberty 2
Artist
Mitski
Label
Dead Oceans
Released
2016

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Cover for 22, A Million

Bon Iver, '22, A Million'

  • Song: 8 (circle)
YouTube

Buy Featured Music

Song
22, A Million
Album
22, A Million
Artist
Bon Iver
Label
Jagjaguwar

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Cover for Blackstar

David Bowie, 'Blackstar'

  • Song: Lazarus
YouTube

Buy Featured Music

Song
Blackstar
Album
Blackstar
Artist
David Bowie
Label
Sony Music
Released
2016

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Cover for Lemonade

Beyoncé, 'Lemonade"

  • Song: Freedom

Lemonade is available from iTunes.