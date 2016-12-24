Accessibility links

Fresh Air Weekend: Director Mike Mills; Actor Billy Eichner

Fresh Air Weekend: Director Mike Mills; Actor Billy Eichner
Fresh Air Weekend: Director Mike Mills; Actor Billy Eichner

Fresh Air Weekend: Director Mike Mills; Actor Billy Eichner

Annette Bening and Lucas Jade Zumann play a mother and son in Mike Mills' film, 20th Century Women. Mills says the film was inspired by his own life. Merrick Morton/A24 hide caption

Merrick Morton/A24

Annette Bening and Lucas Jade Zumann play a mother and son in Mike Mills' film, 20th Century Women. Mills says the film was inspired by his own life.

Merrick Morton/A24

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

Mike Mills Grapples With His Mother's 'Tricky Ghost' In '20th Century Women': The director's latest film is inspired by his desire to understand his mother. Set in Santa Barbara in 1979, it stars Annette Bening as a woman struggling to raise her teenage son on her own.

Billy Eichner Makes A Career Out Of Love/Hating Celebrity Culture: In his Billy on the Street series, Eichner roams the sidewalks of Manhattan, asking strangers open-ended questions about the entertainment industry. If he likes their answers, he gives them a dollar.

You can listen to the original interviews here:

Mike Mills Grapples With His Mother's 'Tricky Ghost' In '20th Century Women'

Billy Eichner Makes A Career Out Of Love/Hating Celebrity Culture

