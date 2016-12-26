NPR Story Helps Listener Realize She Was Having A Stroke

As 2016 draws to a close, we are re-visiting some of the people we met this year — including one man who survived a stroke at a young age, and a listener who heard his story on the radio.

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Now as 2016 draws to a close, we're revisiting some of the people we met this year. And NPR's Rae Ellen Bichell checks back with a man who survived a stroke in his 40s and also a listener who heard his story.

RAE ELLEN BICHELL, BYLINE: Back in February, I reported a story about strokes increasing in adults under 50. Troy Hodge, a 43-year-old man living in Maryland, shared his story about having a stroke two years earlier.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED BROADCAST)

TROY HODGE: I remember setting myself on the floor because I was really hot. And I wanted to get some water to splash on my face.

BICHELL: When the story aired on MORNING EDITION, the radio waves carried Hodge's voice into the home of Sue Bryson, a teacher in Virginia.

SUE BRYSON: It was just a normal Monday morning and I was just getting ready for work and I was listening to NPR.

BICHELL: Listening to Hodge's story, Bryson realized that right then, she was having similar symptoms, that she was having a stroke. So she called her neighbors and they took her to the emergency room.

BRYSON: I would have never gone to the hospital if I didn't hear your show - never.

BICHELL: Bryson is now back in the classroom and Hodge has made some changes. He moved into a bigger apartment. He walks up a flight of stairs each day without his cane to check the mail. He sometimes forgets things.

HODGE: Memory's not too bad, I mean, it's...

(SOUNDBITE OF CAT MEOWING)

HODGE: ...Stop it, Dexter (ph) - yeah, I got a cat. Her name is Dexter. She's gray and white. She's a calico. She's good company.

BICHELL: He's still struggling with a stiff leg and a hand that stays curled into a fist. Things would be a lot easier if he got a helper to come to his home, but he does not want one.

HODGE: No, I don't want one.

BICHELL: Because three years ago when he had his stroke, a doctor told Hodge that he'd never be able to work, drive or live on his own again.

HODGE: I said, what are you talking about? I said, I've been on my own since I was 19. So I kind of want to prove him wrong so I can go back one day and let him know exactly what I accomplished.

BICHELL: Getting his driver's license is at the top of his spring 2017 to-do list. And Hodge says he really wants a part-time job.

HODGE: I'm great for answering the phone, greeting people, talking to people. I'm really good at that. I'm just - I'm looking for something to do and not waste away.

BICHELL: He's hoping a job will come through in the New Year. In the meantime, one thing he is happy about is that by sharing his story, he helped someone else - Sue Bryson.

BRYSON: I feel like I've got my life back.

HODGE: Yeah, it's awesome. That was great.

BICHELL: Rae Ellen Bichell, NPR News.

Copyright © 2016 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.