Kacey Musgraves Invites You To Spend Christmas On An Island Paradise
Grammy-award winning country music singer Kacey Musgraves did something unusual in July. She put up twinkly lights, cut out paper snowflakes and recorded a Christmas album. Music reviewer Meredith Ochs says her album "A Very Kacey Christmas" is a twanged out, tiki-tinged celebration of the season that's kitschy without being corny.