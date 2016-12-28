Canceled: Cleveland Browns 'Perfect Season' Parade

It has been a horrible season for the Cleveland Browns. If the team went 0-16, fans wanted to hold a perfect season parade. But the parade was canceled after the team won a game.

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. It's just so easy to make fun of the Cleveland Browns - but not this time. It's been a horrible season, and if the Browns went 0-16, fans wanted to hold a perfect-season parade to begin at the Factory of Sadness, local comedian Mike Polk's nickname for the stadium. But the Browns won a game, so the parade's canceled. The $10,000 raised to organize it will be donated to the Greater Cleveland Food Bank, and the Browns are matching that with another 10,000 bucks. You're listening to MORNING EDITION.

