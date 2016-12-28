Contractor Sues Virginia Couple Over Squirrel Attack

The contractor says the squirrel attacked him and he wants $90,000 to deal with his scratched up extremities. The couple says they never had a pet squirrel but the animal did live in the neighborhood.

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. What defines pet ownership, really? If you feed a stray cat, is it yours? What if you give a neighborhood squirrel a name? Does that mean he's your pet? Well, a contractor is suing a couple in Virginia because he claims their pet squirrel attacked him, and he wants $90,000 to deal with his scratched up hands and leg. The couple, Deborah and Paul Desjardin, say they never had a pet squirrel, but the animal in question did live in their neighborhood. No word on if they had named him. It's MORNING EDITION.

