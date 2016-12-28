Historian Goes Underground To Shed Light On Richmond's Role In Slave Trade

Historian Free Egunfemi worries that the history of the black community in Richmond, Va., is getting lost.

"When people come to Richmond, it really feels like a hipster haven. The first thing you see is a lot of restaurants, you see a lot of social entrepreneurships, you see a lot of boutiques," Egunfemi says. "But I don't want people that look like me to be forgotten in the midst of that."

It's easy enough to find monuments celebrating Confederate history in Richmond. It's harder to find evidence of Richmond's role in the country's slave trade — unless you go underground.

Egunfemi explores the basement of a local restaurant that she believes was used in the Underground Railroad.

