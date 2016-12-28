Remembering Prince, A Legendary Musician And Pop Icon

We take a moment to remember one of the many notable people who died in 2016: a short, funky, sensual and above all unquestionably talented musician from Minnesota. His name was Prince.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "MUSICOLOGY")

PRINCE: (Singing) Oh.

A moment now - and a funky one at that - to remember a notable person who died in 2016. Of course we're talking about Prince.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "MUSICOLOGY")

PRINCE: (Singing) Heard about the party now just east of Harlem. Dougie going to be there, but you've got to call him. Even the soldiers need a break sometimes. Listen to the groove, y'all. Let it unwind your mind.

SHAPIRO: Prince was, among many other things, prolific - nearly 40 albums in as many years.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "MUSICOLOGY")

PRINCE: (Singing) Dancing hot and sweaty.

SHAPIRO: After his accidental overdose on April 21, fans found solace by diving into his music. There is a lot to listen to and love beyond the hits. There's sensuality and spirituality, sure - also virtuosity, definitely, and humor. Prince had fun, like in the title track to his 2004 album, "Musicology." Let's take a listen.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "MUSICOLOGY")

PRINCE: (Singing) Wish I had a dollar for every time you say, don't you miss the feeling music gave you back in the day? Let's groove "September," Earth, Wind and Fire. "Hot Pants" by James - Sly's going to take you higher. Minor keys and drugs don't make a roller skate jam. Take your pick - turntable or a band?

Oh, if it ain't Chuck D or Jam Master, you know what? They losin' 'cause we got a Ph.D. in advanced body moving. Keep on moving just like I told you. Kick the old-school joint for the true funk soliders. Musicology, all right - hold it down, band. Oh, get back. Move. Get back. Don't you touch my stereo. These are my records.

SHAPIRO: That's Prince with the song "Musicology." He died earlier this year at the age of 57.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "MUSICOLOGY")

PRINCE: (Singing) Don't touch, don't ever touch. These are my records - musicology, musicology.

