Remembering Debbie Reynolds With A Music Moment

Morning Edition remembers Debbie Reynolds with a few bars of "You Are My Lucky Star" from Singin' In The Rain.

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

And Rachel, that last line there are about Reynolds wanting to be with her daughter...

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Yeah.

GREENE: ...You know, she once famously said that childbirth and "Singin' In The Rain" were the two hardest things she had to do in her life.

MARTIN: Filming that movie. So she and her daughter, Carrie Fisher, we know had a difficult relationship at times. But they were closer near the end of their lives. And they respected each other as consummate entertainers. And Debbie Reynolds clearly made "Singin' In The Rain" sound easy. Let's listen to a little bit more of a song from that movie.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "YOU ARE MY LUCKY STAR")

DEBBIE REYNOLDS: (Singing) A silly adolescent amour. I argued costs. I argued - and lost. And now, of one thing, I'm sure. You are my lucky star. I saw you from afar. Two lovely eyes, at me they were gleaming.

