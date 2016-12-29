NYC Uber Driver Has A Gift For Making Green Lights

Noah Forman bragged to the New York Daily News that on one 27-minute trip through Manhattan, he went through 240 consecutive green lights, no reds.

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Noah Forman likes to keep moving. He drives for the car service Uber in New York City, and he bragged to the New York Daily News that on a 27-minute trip to Manhattan, he went through 240 consecutive green lights - no reds. Mr. Forman says he goes where the lights take him, meaning if he sees one red ahead, he turns. He also slows down big time, inching along until a light turns green. It's (speaking slowly) MORNING EDITION. Oh, good - it's green.

Copyright © 2016 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.