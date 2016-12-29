Canadian Man Rescues His Dog From Cougar's Grip

The big cat had the husky named Sasha pinned down. William Gibb punched the cougar in the face. The cougar took some swings too, but Gibb won, and the dog got medical attention.

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Rachel Martin with a true test of loyalty between a man and his dog. It happened in Alberta, Canada. William Gibb parked at a fast-food joint with his 80-pound husky Sasha. He let her outside and a cougar came between them, not a fair fight. That cougar pinned down the crying dog. Gibbs' response? He punched the cougar in the face, or at least that's what it felt like, it was all a blur. The cougar took some swings, too. But Gibb won, and his dog got some medical attention. It's MORNING EDITION.

Copyright © 2016 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.