Toast Of The Nation 2017
The New Year holiday tradition continues with the Toast of the Nation jazz party. Spirited, improvised and swinging, each hour was recorded live at Blue Note venues throughout the country and the world.
With a new format this year, there are no countdowns to midnight. Instead, you can enjoy six solid hours of music, right for any time of the day or night — complete with festive Happy New Year messages throughout. Hosted by Christian McBride, this is the perfect complement to your holiday festivities.
Hear Joshua Redman and Brad Mehldau from Blue Note Tokyo, Buika from B.B. King Blues in Times Square, The Dirty Dozen Brass Band from Blue Note Hawaii, the sultry Dee Dee Bridgewater from Blue Note Napa, the Ron Carter Quartet from Blue Note New York and pianist Fred Hersch from Blue Note Beijing.
Toast of The Nation 2017
Joshua Redman & Brad Meldau In Concert For Toast Of The Nation 2017
Joshua Redman & Brad Mehldau
Joshua Redman, saxophone; Brad Mehldau, piano. Recorded at Blue Note Tokyo Oct. 13, 2016.
Set List:
Jedediah
Let's Call This
My Ideal
The Oneness of Two (in Three)
Buika In Concert For Toast Of The Nation 2017
Buika
Buika, vocals; Josué Rodriguez Fernandez, bass/backup vocals; Michel Ferré, keyboard/backup vocals; Santiago Cañada Valverde, trombone/backup vocals; Alexis Arce, drums/percussion/backup vocals; Ahmed "King" Barroso, music director/guitar/vocals; Ramón Porrina, cajon/percussion/backup vocals. Recorded at B.B. King Blues Club in Times Square on Oct. 13, 2016.
Set List:
Vivir sin miedo
Si volveré
Nostalgias
Siboney
Volverás
En el último trago
Unnamed
The Dirty Dozen Brass Band In Concert For Toast Of The Nation 2017
The Dirty Dozen Brass Band
Roger Lewis, baritone sax; Gregory Davis, trumpet; Kevin Harris, tenor sax; Efrem Towns, trumpet/flugelhorn; Kirk Joseph, sousaphone; Julian Addison, drums; Takeshi Shimmura, guitar. Recorded at Blue Note Hawaii on Oct. 11, 2016.
Set List:
It's All Over Now
Mardi Gras In New Orleans
Paul Barbarin's Secondline
E Flat Blues
When The Saints Go Marching In
Superstition
Dee Dee Bridgewater In Concert For Toast Of The Nation 2017
Dee Dee Bridgewater
Dee Dee Bridgewater, vocals; Edsel Gomez, piano; Michael Bowie, bass; Kenny Phelps, drums. Recorded at Blue Note Napa on Nov. 19, 2016.
Set List:
Love For Sale
Dear Ella
Fine and Mellow
Slow Boat To China
Cotton Tail
One Fine Thing
Treme
Ron Carter Quartet In Concert For Toast Of The Nation 2017
Ron Carter Quartet
Ron Carter, bass; Renee Rosnes, piano; Javon Jackson, tenor sax; Payton Crossley, drums. Recorded at Blue Note Hawaii on Nov. 28, 2016.
Set List:
595
Mr. Bow Tie (based on Seven Steps To Heaven)
Bach Cello Suite #1 Interpretation
You Are My Sunshine
My Funny Valentine
You And The Night And The Music
Fred Hersch In Concert For Toast Of The Nation 2017
Fred Hersch
Fred Hersch, piano; Johannes Weidenmueller, bass; Eric McPherson, drums. Recorded at Blue Note Beijing on Oct. 28, 2016.
Set List:
Everybody's Song But My Own
Dream of Monk
Skipping
Serpentine
Miyako
Black Nike
Blackwing Palomino
Let's Cool One
We See (deadroll)