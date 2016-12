Amid Brutal Civil War, A Rare Glimpse At Life In Yemen

The war in Yemen began in 2014 when Houthi rebels seized the capital, Sanaa, and expelled President Mansour Hadi. Since then, airstrikes led by the Saudis have led to thousands of civilian casualties. NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with New York Times journalist Ben Hubbard who recently visited Yemen with photographer Tyler Hicks. Hubbard talks about what he saw and what Yemen is like today for its citizens.