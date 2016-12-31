NPR News Nuggets: Germs, Peanut Butter Jelly Time & Red Solo Cups

Here's a quick roundup of some of the mini-moments you may have missed on this week's Morning Edition.

Clean that screen

It's time to talk about germs. Yes, germs. In a somewhat startling announcement your smartphone may have five times more germs than a toilet seat. It's OK, I just looked at my beloved little iPhone in disgust, too. All of this is according to the Japanese mobile company NIT, which seems to be exploiting the grossness that is your handheld device. As Morning Edition host David Greene said Monday, the company has installed special rolls of paper in bathrooms at Tokyo's Narita Airport. The rolls look like toilet paper, except they have some writing on it, which says "Welcome to Japan...wipe your smartphone with this." The toilet paper then encourages you to log on to NIT's wifi network and enjoy some quality web surfing. It's probably a good idea to wipe your phone down now that you're done reading.

In cold coffee

It's common knowledge that journalists follow the money to uncover stories. Just ask David Fahrenthold. But when it comes to the police officers, well, they follow the left-behind coffee cups and peanut butter and jelly sandwiches. At least that's what happened with some police officers in Cheyenne, Wyo. As Morning Edition host David Greene said Tuesday, the officers have accused Zachary Munoz of burglary. They say he targeted a business called 4 Rivers Equipment and a JCPenney store. Police used DNA to connect the crimes. Apparently, Munoz left his coffee cup at JCPenney and a half eaten PB&J sandwich at the equipment store. So remember what your mother told you, DNA is evidence that can be traced, and it's important to clean up after yourself. No one likes a messy burglar.

Home for the holidays

Stuffed animals have all the fun these days. And this definitely stands true for 8-year-old Eleanor Dewald's stuffed bear, Teddy. As Morning Edition host Rachel Martin said Tuesday, Dewald was flying from Dallas to Detroit with Teddy by her side. But when she got off the plane, Teddy somehow managed to stay behind. Dewald's mom sounded the call on social media and airline agent, or should we say modern day hero, Steven Laudeman, located the bear, who was unfortunately on top of a trash can. Before sending Teddy back, Laudeman took the fluffy fella on a tour of the plane cockpit, the tarmac and into the gift shop. Teddy snapped some pictures alongside the other stuffed animals there. Needless to say Teddy gets some major street cred and bragging rights for his holiday adventure.

Raise a glass cup

Enlarge this image toggle caption Joseph P. Kovach IV/AP Joseph P. Kovach IV/AP

What would parties and get-togethers be without some hearty libations? Sad! And what would hold the liquid courage we drink if red Solo cups weren't there? Good question. Well New Year's Eve parties tend to have plenty of drinks, which means there will be plenty of those red Solo cups floating around, but this year you need to raise your plastic cup to the oncoming 2017 and Robert Hulseman. Hulseman invented the red Solo cup and as Morning Edition host David Greene said Friday, the inventor died at age 84. His family told the Chicago Tribune that Hulseman knew every employee's name and went to Catholic Mass on Sundays. Beyond his success of creating the cup, he also inspired a Toby Keith party song. So this weekend, we'll fill them up and lift them up to Hulseman.