Forget 2016 — Here's Some Of 2017's Best Music

Music

Heard on All Things Considered
Released in December, Little Simz's Stillness In Wonderland is technically a buzzer-beating 2016 album — but NPR Music's Stephen Thompson says it's worth keeping it in mind as we enter the new year.

Courtesy of the artist

Released in December, Little Simz's Stillness In Wonderland is technically a buzzer-beating 2016 album — but NPR Music's Stephen Thompson says it's worth keeping it in mind as we enter the new year.

You can only dissect a year for so long before another, hopefully better one comes along. So let's set aside 2016 — with its celebrity deaths, political upheaval and, yes, great music — and take a moment to look ahead to the best music of 2017.

For a quick primer on 2017 music, here's a world tour of sorts — one that runs through Mali (Tinariwen), the U.K. (Little Simz), Brooklyn (Sinkane, who's also lived in Sudan, London and Ohio), Canada (Japandroids) and, finally, NPR's hometown of Washington, D.C. (Priests). Hear a song from each below.

Sample The Sounds Of 2017

Sinkane, 'U'Huh'

Life & Livin' It comes out Feb. 10.

Tinariwen, 'Sastanàqqàm'

Elwan comes out Feb. 10.

Little Simz, 'Picture Perfect'

Stillness In Wonderland belongs to 2016, but only on a technicality — it came out Dec. 16.

Japandroids, 'Near To The Wild Heart Of Life'

Near To The Wild Heart Of Life comes out Jan. 27.

Priests, 'JJ'

Nothing Feels Natural comes out Jan. 27.

