Facebook Apologizes For Challenging Santa Claus's Identity

A resident of North Pole, Alaska, whose legal name is Santa Claus, recently got a notice from Facebook saying he needed to prove his identity. Mr. Claus provided his passport and driver's license.

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. We all have to answer security questions online from time to time, even Santa Claus. A resident of North Pole, Alaska, whose legal name is Santa Claus recently got a notice from Facebook saying he needed to prove his identity. Mr. Claus provided his passport and driver's license. Facebook gave him back his account and an apology saying, we're sorry. Our team processes millions of reports each week, and we sometimes get things wrong. No word on if Santa is keeping Facebook on the naughty list. It's MORNING EDITION.

