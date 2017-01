Cambodian Government Closes Investigation Into Murder Of Activist

In Cambodia, the brutal murder of a prominent activist and government critic six months ago shocked many. But the whitewash that's followed hasn't surprised anyone in a country where the culture of impunity remains strong. Last week, investigators closed their case and said they have the man who did it. But many say it's just the latest in a series of murders of political opponents in the run up to elections later this year.