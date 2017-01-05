1960s Propaganda Imagines A Glorious Soviet Union In 2017

The images show nuclear-powered trains speeding across a dam to Alaska, and cities built under the tundra. The USSR has defeated the "Western imperialists" and sent rockets to conquer the universe.

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. It's a new year, time for a new perspective on Russia - or more of a fantasy. Decades ago, the Soviet Union imagined a glorious 2017. In the propaganda slides, nuclear-powered trains speed across a dam to Alaska; underground cities are built under the tundra; the USSR has defeated the Western imperialists, sent rockets to conquer the universe, while the last Westerners are doomed to a remote Pacific island. Not broadcasting from an island, this is MORNING EDITION.

