New Hampshire's 2-Day Governor Will Get Full Official Treatment

Republican Senate President Chuck Morse is in charge between former governor Maggie Hassan's swearing in as a U.S. senator and Governor-elect Chris Sununu's inauguration.

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene thinking about the legacy New Hampshire Governor Chuck Morse will leave behind. He became governor Tuesday morning. He will hold office until today at noon. Morse is state Senate president and fill-in governor. The outgoing governor became a U.S. senator. A new governor is sworn in today. For his 60 hours in office, Morse got a full security detail, emergency preparedness briefings and - joke or not - someone reserved wall space in the State House for a portrait. It's MORNING EDITION.

Copyright © 2017 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.