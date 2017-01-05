Politics
Trump Nominates Wall Street Insider Jay Clayton To Head SEC
Trump Nominates Wall Street Insider Jay Clayton To Head SEC
Audio will be available later today.
Donald Trump has nominated a Wall Street lawyer to head the Securities and Exchange Commission. Critics say this is yet another example of Trump, who ran saying he would stand up to Wall Street, packing his cabinet with Wall Street insiders from Goldman Sachs and other financial firms, who are likely to weaken financial regulation and enforcement.