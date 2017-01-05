National Security
Senate Armed Services Committee Holds First Hearing On Alleged Russian Hacking
Senate Armed Services Committee Holds First Hearing On Alleged Russian Hacking
Audio will be available later today.
Russia's alleged election-year hacking takes center stage when leaders of the intelligence community testify before Congress. Senate Armed Services Chairman John McCain has called the first of several expected hearings on the issue. This comes the day before President-elect Donald Trump is scheduled to receive an intelligence briefing on Russian hacking.