PETER SAGAL, HOST:

On our show, we specialize in the odd news, the little-known, unlikely stuff found in the corners of current events. And we make lighthearted jokes about it.

BILL KURTIS: Here are two segments about a little story you may have missed this year what with all the excitement about the Cubs. The first is from January; the second, just last November.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED BROADCAST)

KURTIS: Oh, wow, wow, wow - wow, so beautiful, so beautiful.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: That was somebody beginning his victory speech after winning the Republican New Hampshire primary. Who was it?

MARNIE BABBITT: Donald Trump.

SAGAL: Yes, indeed. It was Donald Trump.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL, APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: And you heard his reaction to his big win - wow, wow, wonderful. It's beautiful. Donald Trump says the things in victory that most people say during a massage.

MAZ JOBRANI: The thing I hear most supporters say is they say - they go, I love him because he says what's on his mind.

SAGAL: Right.

JOBRANI: He just says what's on his mind, what's on his mind. And then you go well, what about his policies? They go, I don't know about his policies. He just says what's on his mind. And I actually encountered it with my Iranian mother. I kid you not, she fell for it. She goes, I like this guy because he says what's on his mind. And I said, Mom, if he wins, he's anti-immigrant. Your relatives couldn't come to visit you. And she goes, I don't like them anyway.

(LAUGHTER, APPLAUSE)

JOBRANI: So there you go.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED BROADCAST)

SAGAL: OK, your first quote this week is from Urban Dictionary, that website with slang. It has a new phrase coined this week. It means to do something very reckless and crazy.

KURTIS: Dude, you're pulling an America.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: That was inspired by whom winning the presidency?

PATRICK TANGREDI: (Laughter) Donald Trump.

SAGAL: Yes, Donald Trump.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: Oh, not a lot of Trump voters here. OK.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: It has been a joke for a while that on our show the first answer is always Donald Trump, but we never thought it would be required by executive order.

(LAUGHTER)

JOBRANI: Shocked. Everyone's shocked, right?

SAGAL: Everyone's shocked.

JOBRANI: Yeah.

AMY DICKINSON: Luke, I think, is safe.

LUKE BURBANK: I'm actually vice president.

DICKINSON: Yeah.

SAGAL: Yeah.

(LAUGHTER)

BURBANK: So, I mean...

DICKINSON: But...

BURBANK: ...Truthfully, this works out OK for me...

DICKINSON: It works well for you.

BURBANK: ...As a straight, white male. Look, it's easy to criticize Donald Trump, which is part of why it's so fun. But I think he may be smarter than we give him credit for. Like, I - he may have already fixed illegal immigration in this country. Ask yourself...

DICKINSON: Who would come?

BURBANK: ...Would you sneak into America right now?

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

SAGAL: When we come back, an Olympic-sized problem and Terry O'Quinn from "Lost" joins us to explain that show's ending. Turns out, it was all just Bob Newhart's dream. We'll be back in a minute with more of WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME from NPR.

