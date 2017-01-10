Snowplow Driver Gets Pregnant Mom To The Hospital In Time

Stephanie and Hugh Dawson were racing to the hospital in Chesapeake, Va., over the weekend. She was in labor when their truck broke down. They got to the hospital by snowplow in the nick of time.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with a tip of a hat to a passing driver. It should be a winter hat since this story takes place in the snow last weekend.

Stephanie and Hugh Dawson were racing to the hospital in Chesapeake, VA. She was in labor when the truck broke down. Hugh tried to flag down the next vehicle to come along, which turned out to be a snowplow. The driver delivered the couple to the hospital where doctors delivered the baby just 15 minutes after the couple arrived. It's MORNING EDITION.

Copyright © 2017 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.