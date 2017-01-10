Clemson Beats Alabama For College Football Title

In a near replay of the 2015 national title game, the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Clemson Tigers traded blows — with some of the same big names delivering. But this time, Clemson was victorious.

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

So when you work the hours on this job, you don't always get to catch the very end of the college national championship game.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Which means we both missed a dramatic moment...

MARTIN: Yeah.

INSKEEP: ...As Clemson played Alabama last night.

MARTIN: Seconds remained, and Clemson was behind. They were two yards from the end zone, down by three points, when this happened.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

SEAN MCDONOUGH: Setting up to be one of the great finishes in college football history no matter how this ends. First and goal from the two, Watson rolls to the right. Watson throws for a touchdown in the right flat. Hunter Renfrow scores with one second to go.

INSKEEP: One second.

MARTIN: One second to go. That's Sean McDonough making the call for ESPN Radio.

INSKEEP: And with that, Clemson beat Alabama 35 to 31, avenging last year's high-scoring game, which Alabama won over Clemson.

