Watch Live: Obama Addresses The Nation In Farewell Speech

People display tickets at McCormick Place for President Barack Obama's farewellspeech on January 7, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. Scott Olson/Getty Images hide caption

President Obama will give his farewell address to the nation on Tuesday night from his hometown of Chicago.

NPR's politics team, with help from reporters and editors across the newsroom, is live-annotating the speech. Portions of the transcript with added analysis are underlined in yellow, followed by context and fact checks below. We will also have a live video stream.

Obama's Farewell Address: How Presidents Use This Moment Of Reflection

Note: The transcript is updated throughout the speech. While we are working to correct errors, it may contain discrepancies and typographical errors.

