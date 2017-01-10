U.S. Intelligence Chiefs Testify Before Senate Panel On Russian Hacking

The heads of the big three intelligence agencies and Director of National Intelligence James Clapper appeared before the Senate Intelligence Committee to discuss their finding that Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a campaign of cyber-mischief to disrupt the U.S. presidential election. It's the first public appearance by FBI Director James Comey since the election, and the first hearing by the spy czars since they issued their public report about the Russia campaign on Friday.