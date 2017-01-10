Fox News Allegedly Settled Sexual Harassment Case Against Bill O'Reilly

Fox News has another sexual harassment story on its hands, this one involving Bill O'Reilly, arguably the network's biggest star. O'Reilly was accused of harassing another Fox employee, reporter Juliet Huddy, in 2011. Published reports confirmed by NPR indicate 21st Century Fox paid Huddy a sum "in the high six figures" to drop the matter.