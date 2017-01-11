Accessibility links

Trump Outlines Plan To Avoid Business Conflicts, Addresses Hacking

Donald Trump speaks during a news conference on Wednesday in New York, his first as president-elect. Seth Wenig/AP hide caption

Seth Wenig/AP

Donald Trump speaks during a news conference on Wednesday in New York, his first as president-elect.

Seth Wenig/AP

For the first time in 167 days, President-elect Donald Trump held a wide-ranging news conference.

NPR's politics team, with help from reporters and editors across the newsroom, live-annotated the speech. Portions of the transcript with added analysis are underlined in yellow, followed by context and fact checks below.

Note: The transcript was updated throughout the press conference. While we are working to correct errors, it may contain discrepancies and typographical errors.

