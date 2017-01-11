Watch Live: Rex Tillerson's Secretary Of State Confirmation Hearing

Former Exxon Mobile CEO Rex Tillerson testifies before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Wednesday. The secretary of state nominee, who has never held a position in government, does have extensive experience dealing with foreign countries on behalf of Exxon, where he has worked since 1975.

Tillerson cut ties with the company earlier this month to try to stave off conflicts of interest, but his history there will likely play a large roll in this week's hearings, and Democrats have been pushing for him to release tax records beyond the financial disclosure form he has already filed with the Senate committee. Another likely topic: Tillerson's relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Watch the hearing live at the video player above.