Trump Acknowledges Russian Cyber-Mischief In News Conference

AUDIE CORNISH, HOST:

Donald Trump, who has repeatedly called the media dishonest, held a wide-ranging news conference today, the first since being elected president. It was also the first time we heard Trump himself acknowledge Russia's meddling in the U.S. election.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

DONALD TRUMP: As far as hacking, I think it was Russia, but I think we also get hacked by other countries and other people.

KELLY MCEVERS, HOST:

Trump did leave the door open for a better relationship with Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

TRUMP: If Putin likes Donald Trump, guess what, folks? That's called an asset, not a liability.

MCEVERS: In addition, Trump said he never acted in a way that would have left him vulnerable to blackmail by Russia. We'll have more on that in a moment.

Copyright © 2017 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.