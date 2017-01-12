Want To Try Goat Yoga? There's A Waiting List

Lainey Morse is the owner of No Regrets Farm in Albany, Oregon, where the classes are held. An Oregon paper wrote about goat yoga this summer, and now Lainey says there's a wait list 900 people long.

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin here to tell you about goat yoga, which is yoga but with goats. Lainey Morse is the owner of No Regrets Farm in Albany, Ore., where the classes take place. The goats apparently just cruise around while you're doing your sun salutations. An Oregon newspaper wrote about the goat yoga this summer, and now Lainey says there's a waitlist of 900 people long. Morse says people are desperate for something pure and peaceful. Breathe in.

(SOUNDBITE OF GOATS BLEATING)

MARTIN: Breathe out.

(SOUNDBITE OF GOATS BLEATING)

MARTIN: It's MORNING EDITION.

Copyright © 2017 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.